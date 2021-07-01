Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 258 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Equifax in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 52.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Equifax in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $239.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $233.94. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.98 and a 52-week high of $242.79. The firm has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.38, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

EFX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.29.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.