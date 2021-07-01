Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,893 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,253.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.7% during the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $694,892.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $60,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SFM stock opened at $24.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.26. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $29.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SFM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

