Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $760,000 Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 12.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at $1,156,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in AutoNation by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at $4,046,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AutoNation by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,206,000 after acquiring an additional 19,584 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AutoNation by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,138,000 after buying an additional 197,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

In related news, CAO Christopher Cade sold 9,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $1,006,226.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,226.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 133,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $13,874,624.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 557,732 shares of company stock worth $57,834,180 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AN shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.88.

AN opened at $94.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.64. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.86 and a 52-week high of $106.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.24.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 3.95%. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Article: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.