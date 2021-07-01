Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $904,000 Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 98.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,659,809 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 41,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 9,178 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,250,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,080,000 after purchasing an additional 415,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 344,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 80,407 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Scotiabank upgraded The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

WMB stock opened at $26.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.15. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.09 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.09%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

