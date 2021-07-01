Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $935,000 Stock Holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 72.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,643 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 268,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 23,783 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 258,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 20,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,404,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,519,000 after purchasing an additional 139,270 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FOLD. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.08.

FOLD opened at $9.64 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.15. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.76 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 95.05% and a negative return on equity of 80.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $221,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 921,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,302,102.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 10,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $102,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,711 shares of company stock valued at $1,212,926 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

