Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 11,693 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 63.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,693 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.6% during the first quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.0% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $163.82 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.04 and a 1 year high of $170.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. The business had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

In other news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total value of $47,942.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,701.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $12,410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 96,895 shares in the company, valued at $14,146,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,191 shares of company stock worth $12,583,605. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXR. Wolfe Research began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

