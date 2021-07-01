Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter worth about $154,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter worth about $195,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter worth about $246,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter worth about $273,000. 30.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies stock opened at $21.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.58. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $57.97. The company has a market capitalization of $731.43 million and a PE ratio of -3.68.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $165.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.10 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.59% and a negative net margin of 19.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAXN shares. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

