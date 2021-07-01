Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Price Up 1.1% Over Last Week (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market capitalization of $34.69 million and approximately $50,143.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be bought for $356.16 or 0.01022125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00046418 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00142403 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.80 or 0.00171610 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,918.23 or 1.00208936 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 97,395 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

