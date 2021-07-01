Mirsky Financial Management CORP. Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Mirsky Financial Management CORP. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 576.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 73.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

NYSEARCA FMAT traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,467. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.78. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $50.08.

