Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $16.77

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.77 and traded as low as $16.35. Mitsubishi Estate shares last traded at $16.51, with a volume of 111,089 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MITEY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho downgraded Mitsubishi Estate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Macquarie raised Mitsubishi Estate from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The company has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Mitsubishi Estate had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 7.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY)

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 13 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

