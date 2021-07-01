MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Gap Down to $177.95

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $177.95, but opened at $173.56. MKS Instruments shares last traded at $167.76, with a volume of 6,665 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on MKSI. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.10.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.83. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 5.17.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.84%.

In related news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total transaction of $1,681,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,010 shares in the company, valued at $5,047,088.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total value of $53,022.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,066,061 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 6.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 6.6% in the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

