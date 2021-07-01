Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) VP Brian Jon Agen Sells 1,894 Shares

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) VP Brian Jon Agen sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $31,251.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of MOD stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $16.62. 326,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,940. Modine Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $18.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $858.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.67.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. Equities analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 968,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,308,000 after acquiring an additional 218,010 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 241.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 43,972 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, HCSF Management LLC acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments.

