Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) VP Brian Jon Agen Sells 1,894 Shares

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) VP Brian Jon Agen sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $31,251.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of MOD stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $16.62. 326,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,940. Modine Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $18.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $858.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.67.
Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. Equities analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.
Modine Manufacturing Company Profile
Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments.
