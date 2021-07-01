Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 882,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 83,255 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $48,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research raised Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.22.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $45,696.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,851 shares of company stock worth $5,154,664. Company insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $56.89 on Thursday. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $28.28 and a 52 week high of $59.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.23.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.15. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 56.19%. The firm had revenue of $263.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 75.60%.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

