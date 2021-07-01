Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $73.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. is dedicated to deliver the ultimate guest experience by providing exceptional services as well as the latest gaming, dining and hospitality amenities. With a main focus on their guests’ superior expectations, they continue to aggressively reinvest in our properties. As a market leader, they invite them to become more familiar with their company, their operations and their management team. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado, approximately 40 miles west of Denver. “

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MCRI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $66.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69 and a beta of 1.79. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12-month low of $30.29 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.08.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 29,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $2,106,621.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 92,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,533,787.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCRI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.