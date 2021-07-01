Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,270 Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cloudflare by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 19,809 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,198,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,376,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 20,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after buying an additional 11,066 shares during the period. 61.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 50,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $5,264,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,544,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $3,491,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 978,593 shares of company stock worth $81,904,978 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.65.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $105.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.48. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $109.98. The company has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of -252.00 and a beta of 0.03.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

