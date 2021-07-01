Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $523,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 30.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after acquiring an additional 19,222 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 89.6% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 90,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after acquiring an additional 15,788 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 29,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $103.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.17. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.80 and a 1-year high of $117.98.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.