Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Sells 113 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AON. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in AON by 348.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 318.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AON opened at $238.76 on Thursday. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $179.52 and a fifty-two week high of $260.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.97. The stock has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.85.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.80%.

AON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.00.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

