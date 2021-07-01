Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Takes $410,000 Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% during the first quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total value of $1,401,614.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $922.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $893.83.

NYSE BLK opened at $874.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $531.39 and a 52 week high of $890.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $857.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 48.85%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

