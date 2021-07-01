Monolith (TKN) Price Tops $0.16

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 30th. Monolith has a market cap of $5.41 million and approximately $4,948.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Monolith has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar. One Monolith coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000467 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00055236 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00019545 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.52 or 0.00712634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,671.07 or 0.07659268 BTC.

Monolith Coin Profile

Monolith is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,209,551 coins. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Buying and Selling Monolith

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

