Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,804 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $9,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 299.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 304,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,172,000 after purchasing an additional 228,420 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,576,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,600,000 after buying an additional 52,804 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 53.4% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 250,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,863,000 after acquiring an additional 87,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $91.35 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The company has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.40.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MNST. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.26.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

