Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Southern by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in The Southern by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,571,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,709,000 after acquiring an additional 119,646 shares in the last quarter. 59.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,918 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,894.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $157,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,113.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,346. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their target price on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho restated an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Southern from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

SO opened at $60.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.01. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $51.22 and a 1 year high of $66.93. The firm has a market cap of $64.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

