Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $4.12 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. South State CORP. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $393.52 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $283.95 and a 1-year high of $394.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $385.63.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

