Montag A & Associates Inc. Increases Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 149.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,188 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPGI stock opened at $410.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $387.85. The firm has a market cap of $98.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $414.77.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.92.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

