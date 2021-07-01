Montag A & Associates Inc. Invests $3.45 Million in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,446,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned 0.09% of Allegiant Travel at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 120.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $194.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.47. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $100.10 and a 12-month high of $271.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.87 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 33.46% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.40.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

