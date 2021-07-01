Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 2,102 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on XOM. Truist upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.81.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $63.08 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

