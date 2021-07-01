Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 5,600 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,142 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,107,842,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Oracle by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,796 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,341,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,006,375,000 after buying an additional 407,791 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $927,271,000 after buying an additional 303,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,090,000 after buying an additional 3,340,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $77.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $217.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $53.66 and a twelve month high of $85.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.62.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $2,874,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $8,866,648.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $3,353,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,382,500 shares of company stock worth $500,398,350. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

