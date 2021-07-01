Montag A & Associates Inc. Trims Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in State Street by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $82.28 on Thursday. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $56.63 and a 12-month high of $89.28. The firm has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,182.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on State Street from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

