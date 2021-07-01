Mooncoin (MOON) Achieves Market Cap of $6.77 Million

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Over the last week, Mooncoin has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Mooncoin has a market capitalization of $6.77 million and $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mooncoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.18 or 0.00410400 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00007229 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00010729 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000590 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

Mooncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Mooncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

