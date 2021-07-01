Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Price Target Raised to C$19.50

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TSE MRG.UN opened at C$16.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$655.72 million and a PE ratio of 6.20. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a 1 year low of C$13.55 and a 1 year high of C$17.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.38.

In other news, Director Bruce Keith Robertson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$118.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$590,000.00.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

