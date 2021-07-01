MovieBloc (MBL) Price Hits $0.0067

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded up 22% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. One MovieBloc coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded 64.3% higher against the US dollar. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $43.68 million and approximately $29.60 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00053885 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003269 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00019019 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.24 or 0.00708333 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2,585.76 or 0.07785962 BTC.

MovieBloc Coin Profile

MovieBloc (CRYPTO:MBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,485,676,700 coins. MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

