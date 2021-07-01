Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 939,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,723 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Mplx worth $24,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,643,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $208,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440,850 shares during the last quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 53.6% in the first quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,029,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $128,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,632 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 75.4% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,380,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,517 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,909,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,880,000 after purchasing an additional 943,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 36.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,615,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,043,000 after purchasing an additional 694,837 shares during the last quarter. 27.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MPLX. Barclays increased their price objective on Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

MPLX opened at $29.61 on Thursday. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $31.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Mplx had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 30.76%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.60) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 135.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.688 dividend. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.70%.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,921. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

