MTR (OTCMKTS:MTCPY) Raised to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of MTR (OTCMKTS:MTCPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTCPY opened at $16.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.73. MTR has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $17.30.

MTR Company Profile

MTR Corporation Limited designs, constructs, operates, maintains, and invests in railways in Hong Kong, Australia, Mainland of China, Macao, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Hong Kong Transport Operations; Hong Kong Station Commercial Businesses; Hong Kong Property Rental and Management Businesses; Hong Kong Property Development; Mainland of China and International Railway, Property Rental and Management Businesses; Mainland Of China Property Development; and Other Businesses segments.

