MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of MTU Aero Engines stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $124.37. 2,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,713. MTU Aero Engines has a 1 year low of $77.92 and a 1 year high of $134.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 51.74 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.13%.

Several brokerages have commented on MTUAY. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MTU Aero Engines has an average rating of “Hold”.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.