MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of MTU Aero Engines stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $124.37. 2,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,713. MTU Aero Engines has a 1 year low of $77.92 and a 1 year high of $134.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 51.74 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.13%.
MTU Aero Engines Company Profile
MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.
