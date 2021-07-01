MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €191.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been assigned a €191.00 ($224.71) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Warburg Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays set a €218.00 ($256.47) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €193.64 ($227.82).

MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €208.90 ($245.76) on Tuesday. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of €129.55 ($152.41) and a 12 month high of €224.90 ($264.59). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €209.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.67.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

