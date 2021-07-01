Murray B. Low Sells 500 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Director Murray B. Low sold 500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.87, for a total transaction of $56,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of TRUP opened at $115.10 on Thursday. Trupanion, Inc. has a one year low of $42.52 and a one year high of $126.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.88.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $154.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.79 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. As a group, analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Trupanion in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Trupanion by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Trupanion by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Trupanion by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 0.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

