Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,000 shares, a drop of 72.3% from the May 31st total of 512,400 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 610,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Muscle Maker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Muscle Maker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Muscle Maker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Muscle Maker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Muscle Maker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Institutional investors own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRIL stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.34. 429,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,845. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.38. Muscle Maker has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $3.84. The firm has a market cap of $19.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.27.

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill and Healthy Joe's restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing healthy-inspired, made-to-order lean, and protein-based meals, including chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburger, wrap, and flat bread, as well as entrÃ©e salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.

