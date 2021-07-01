Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.57 Million Holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 53.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,442 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 137,007 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DCOM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 29.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,017,009 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $181,350,000 after buying an additional 1,360,801 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $2,951,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 35.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 620,887 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,713,000 after purchasing an additional 161,508 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the first quarter worth $4,484,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the first quarter worth $4,471,000. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

DCOM opened at $33.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.10. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.18.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.77 million. As a group, analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

