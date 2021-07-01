Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.79 Million Stock Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,033 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Teradata during the first quarter valued at $107,008,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teradata during the fourth quarter valued at $31,625,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Teradata during the first quarter valued at $49,501,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in Teradata by 207.4% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,671,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,549,000 after buying an additional 1,127,424 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Teradata by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,536,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,462,000 after buying an additional 1,083,331 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 6,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $352,758.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,659.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $191,597.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 270,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,078,580.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Teradata currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

TDC opened at $49.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 499.75, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.16. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.36 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

