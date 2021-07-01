Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 879 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in AMETEK by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in AMETEK by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in AMETEK by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AME stock opened at $133.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.74 and a 1-year high of $139.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 20.25%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AME shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson raised their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.17.

In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $5,422,534.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,917,468.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total value of $154,346.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,968.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.