Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,605,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in ResMed by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,824,000. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on RMD shares. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $219.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.57.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 4,800 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,609,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,638 shares of company stock valued at $5,322,565 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $246.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $165.72 and a one year high of $247.79. The company has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.29.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The firm had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.