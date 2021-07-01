Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of EnerSys worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in EnerSys by 46.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,124,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,100,000 after buying an additional 355,756 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the first quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in EnerSys by 4.6% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 136,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,436,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in EnerSys by 55.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 983,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,340,000 after buying an additional 350,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in EnerSys by 14.1% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 269,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,452,000 after buying an additional 33,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Shares of ENS stock opened at $97.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.36. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $60.16 and a 1-year high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 15.59%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on EnerSys in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.