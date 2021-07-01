MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,738 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of MVB Financial worth $20,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MVBF. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of MVB Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 307.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MVB Financial in the first quarter worth $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 45.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of MVB Financial in the first quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Get MVB Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of MVB Financial in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MVB Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of MVB Financial stock opened at $42.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.10. MVB Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $45.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.02.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). MVB Financial had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $29.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 million. On average, analysts predict that MVB Financial Corp. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

In related news, Director J Christopher Pallotta sold 4,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $187,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kelly R. Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans.

See Also: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF).

Receive News & Ratings for MVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.