Name Change Token (NCT) Hits Market Capitalization of $811,802.87

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 30th. Over the last week, Name Change Token has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. Name Change Token has a total market cap of $811,802.87 and $137,147.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Name Change Token coin can now be bought for $0.0192 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Name Change Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00054647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00019343 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $244.55 or 0.00711917 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,692.01 or 0.07836639 BTC.

Name Change Token Coin Profile

Name Change Token (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 42,378,303 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Change Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Name Change Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Name Change Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Name Change Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Name Change Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.