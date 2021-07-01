Namecoin (NMC) Trading Up 13.7% This Week

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 30th. Namecoin has a total market cap of $19.56 million and approximately $8,904.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Namecoin has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for $1.33 or 0.00003877 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,241.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $510.41 or 0.01490608 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.71 or 0.00416771 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00095828 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001036 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000025 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000168 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.