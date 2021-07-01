Nasdacoin (NSD) Hits Market Cap of $338,774.72

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $338,774.72 and $5,204.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nasdacoin has traded up 59.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 62.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 25,142,307 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

