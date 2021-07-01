National Bank Financial Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brookfield Business Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $7.99 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.70. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

BBU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at $46.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. Brookfield Business Partners has a one year low of $25.68 and a one year high of $49.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.64.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $1.89. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.50%.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $266,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBU. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 761.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 32.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.