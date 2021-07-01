National Bank Financial Boosts Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Price Target to C$15.50

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$15.25 to C$15.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

MLLGF has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Mullen Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from $12.50 to $12.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from $14.00 to $14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mullen Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.41.

MLLGF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.24. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.80. Mullen Group has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $11.29.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

