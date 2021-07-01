National Bank Financial Reiterates Outperform Spec Overweight Rating for Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC)

National Bank Financial restated their outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ FY2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a C$30.00 target price (up previously from C$28.50) on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

TSE:LAC opened at C$18.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 98.92, a quick ratio of 98.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.27. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of C$6.62 and a 1 year high of C$36.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.33. The company has a market cap of C$2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.71.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.