National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Raised to “Buy” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. DA Davidson currently has $50.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $43.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

Get National Bank alerts:

NBHC opened at $37.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.02. National Bank has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $43.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.55.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $79.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.21 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 27.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that National Bank will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. National Bank’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

In other National Bank news, Director Robert E. Dean sold 4,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $198,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,686.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of National Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 1,153.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 214.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of National Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.