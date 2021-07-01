National Bankshares Raises Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) Price Target to $3.50

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from $3.25 to $3.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akumin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

NASDAQ:AKU opened at $3.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.13 million and a P/E ratio of 315.00. Akumin has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $4.10.

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $58.20 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Akumin will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in shares of Akumin in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akumin in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akumin in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akumin in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Akumin in the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. 36.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akumin

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

